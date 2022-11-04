Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 54F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Davenport, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.