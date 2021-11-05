Davenport's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
