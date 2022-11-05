This evening in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
