Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
