Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

