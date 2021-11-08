This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
