For the drive home in Davenport: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degree…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.