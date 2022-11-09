Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.