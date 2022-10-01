Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Davenport will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.