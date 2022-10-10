For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Davenport. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
