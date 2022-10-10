 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Davenport. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

