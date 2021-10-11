 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News