Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Davenport. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

