Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.