 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News