Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

