For the drive home in Davenport: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
