This evening in Davenport: Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
