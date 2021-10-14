For the drive home in Davenport: Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
