For the drive home in Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.