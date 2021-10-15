 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

