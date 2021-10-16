Davenport's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
