 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News