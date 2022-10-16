 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

