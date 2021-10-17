This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
