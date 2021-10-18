Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
It will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicte…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.