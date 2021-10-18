 Skip to main content
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

