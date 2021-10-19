 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News