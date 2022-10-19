Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
A little warmer today, but a cold front late this afternoon will bring showers back to the area and cool us down again for Saturday. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers, but a better chance for Friday evening. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.