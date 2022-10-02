Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
