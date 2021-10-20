For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees …
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is to…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We…