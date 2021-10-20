 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News