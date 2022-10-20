 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Davenport. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News