This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
U.S. weather and climate disasters took more than 500 lives and cost $100 billion-plus so far in 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says.