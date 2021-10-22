This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
