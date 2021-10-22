 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

