Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Davenport will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

