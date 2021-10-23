 Skip to main content
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

