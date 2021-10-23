This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is to…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Davenport…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We…