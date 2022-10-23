 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

