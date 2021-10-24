Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
