Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.