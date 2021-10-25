 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News