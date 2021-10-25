For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
