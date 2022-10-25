Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.