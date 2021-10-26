Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
Davenport's evening forecast: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

