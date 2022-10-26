 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

