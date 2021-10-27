 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

