Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

