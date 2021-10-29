 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News