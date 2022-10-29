This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
