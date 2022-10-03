Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
