Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.