This evening's outlook for Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
