Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.