For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
