For the drive home in Davenport: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Davenport will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A countywide burn ban issued by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency remains in effect as abnormally dry conditions persist across the area.
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Warming up today with temperatures climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warming trend continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Chance of showers today, but it looks like more will be staying dry than seeing rain. How's trick-or-treating looking? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Keep a…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are …