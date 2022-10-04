For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
