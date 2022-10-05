 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

