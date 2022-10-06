For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
