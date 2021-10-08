Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
